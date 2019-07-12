As Copart (CPRT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Smith Thomas W Has Decreased Holding; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Financial Advantage Has Raised Holding

Smith Thomas W decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Thomas W sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,800 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83M, down from 163,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Thomas W who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $77.33. About 630,201 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4196.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 64,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,821 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, up from 1,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30 million for 34.52 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 40,265 shares. 1,405 were reported by First Personal Fincl Serv. Force Capital Ltd Llc has 2.27% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 16,051 shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 15,270 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancshares reported 43,384 shares. Advsrs Asset Inc reported 34,324 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holding, a Maryland-based fund reported 167,461 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 0.01% or 16,665 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 6,588 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.02% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Element Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.25% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Guggenheim Cap Lc has invested 0.03% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 55,943 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bank & Trust Inc has invested 0.04% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.96 million activity.

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Stocks Primed To Fall Lower In The Coming Days – Benzinga” on September 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “20 Best And Worst S&P 500 Stocks Through The First Half Of 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CPRT, CMI, MYL – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Copart (CPRT) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Copart Was Built To Thrive On Looming Mediocrity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Algorithm and Blues: How Netflix Is Conquering Hollywood – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Hulu Now Has “Clarity” Under Disney Control, Plans to Bet Big on Original Content – Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney Is Dominating the 2019 Box Office – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy at an All-Time High – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connors Investor Service has invested 2.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Calamos Wealth Lc invested in 68,971 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Qs Investors Lc accumulated 78,056 shares. Moreover, Beese Fulmer Invest Management has 2.49% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 553,877 shares. Proffitt And Goodson, Tennessee-based fund reported 10,119 shares. Hartford Mngmt holds 1.7% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 44,759 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13.70 million shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,272 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Ltd Llc holds 0.25% or 47,175 shares in its portfolio. Altfest L J & Inc owns 62,618 shares. Spinnaker Trust stated it has 0.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Trustco National Bank & Trust Corp N Y holds 3.06% or 24,486 shares in its portfolio. Livingston Grp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hexavest Inc has 781,758 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 42 shares worth $4,737.