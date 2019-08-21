As Copart (CPRT) Shares Rose, Holder Atlanta Capital Management Co Lowered by $515,580 Its Position; Anchorage Capital Group Position In Bed Bath & Beyond (Put) (BBBY) Was Has Increased

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) (BBBY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.96M, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 4.32M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING COMP. SALES, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO BEGIN IN FISCAL 2018; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Suffers Its Worst Plunge in Nearly Eight Years; 20/03/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open in Greensboro, North Carolina; 13/04/2018 – Worst Day in Eight Years for Bed Bath & Beyond (Video); 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 29/05/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open New Store in Burbank, California; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond needs to change its game plan or risk going down faster than expected: Analyst; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M; 16/03/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 0.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 8,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 4.42 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267.77 million, down from 4.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $76.87. About 618,575 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Anchorage Capital Group Llc, which manages about $16.82B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 300,000 shares to 5.80 million shares, valued at $396.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, James Investment Rech Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 44,705 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 214 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Invests Co holds 46,031 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Lc reported 121,028 shares stake. Profund Advsr Limited reported 15,833 shares. Tower Rech Capital (Trc) reported 1,375 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 19,764 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.02% stake. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 7,001 shares. 2.90 million were accumulated by Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership. Lmr Prtnrs Llp has 0.01% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 16,776 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.03% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Greylin Mangement owns 36,200 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment owns 51,476 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 24,219 shares.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30M for 34.32 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 5,513 shares to 1.94M shares, valued at $294.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Frontdoor Inc by 25,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Regal Investment Advsr Llc invested in 0.05% or 3,742 shares. Telemus Limited Liability Company invested in 0.95% or 206,913 shares. Grp One Trading Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). 118,118 are owned by Comml Bank Of Montreal Can. Aviva Public Llc has 0.03% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 76,531 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Lc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Pinnacle Associate Ltd reported 3,800 shares. Kj Harrison And Ptnrs reported 0.46% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa reported 65,196 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv accumulated 0% or 41,524 shares. Starr Intll Co Inc invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). State Street invested in 8.41M shares. Dynamic Capital Mngmt Limited owns 7,677 shares.