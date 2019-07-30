As Copart (CPRT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Palestra Capital Management Has Cut by $62.92 Million Its Stake; Vista Capital Partners Cut Its Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Stake by $337,512

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.08M market cap company. It closed at $7.81 lastly. It is down 5.95% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.52% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 39.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.16 million, down from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $78.54. About 221,079 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 468 shares to 804 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Inc invested in 0% or 7,350 shares. Parthenon Ltd Com stated it has 179,808 shares. 191,400 are held by Renaissance Tech Lc. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 2 shares. Vista Partners Inc holds 0.65% or 359,482 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of America De reported 1,200 shares. Blackrock owns 1,104 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 68,728 were accumulated by Vanguard Group.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of America De accumulated 0.01% or 1.38 million shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 0.13% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). 53,290 are held by Franklin Res. Westpac Bk reported 121,818 shares. Private Tru Na holds 0.12% or 9,865 shares in its portfolio. West Coast Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 8,017 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs accumulated 6,689 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 2.55M shares. Reliance Comm Of Delaware accumulated 5,155 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Amalgamated Financial Bank owns 0.04% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 30,459 shares. 3,993 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund. Starr Inc invested in 1.3% or 54,021 shares. 23.03 million were reported by Vanguard Group. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 964,925 shares to 971,225 shares, valued at $91.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.31 million for 35.06 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.