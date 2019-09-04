As Copart (CPRT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Palestra Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $62.92 Million; Knighthead Capital Management Stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16 million, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.02% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 5.72 million shares traded or 121.91% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – YPF POSTPONES FUEL PRICE HIKES TO PROTECT CLIENT BASE, ECONOMY; 05/04/2018 – YPF Names Gonzalez CEO as Finance Wizards Take Over Oil Producer; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO BE VERY ACTIVE MANAGING PORTFOLIO, LOOKS FOR NEW ASSETS

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 39.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 1.05M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.16M, down from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $74.76. About 2.28 million shares traded or 87.93% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. YPF’s profit will be $349.98 million for 2.28 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -656.25% EPS growth.

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71 billion and $539.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 9.93 million shares to 10.43 million shares, valued at $185.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 308,035 shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $233.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.