As Copart (CPRT) Market Value Rose, Weybosset Research & Management Cut Stake; Jcsd Capital Boosted Synovus Financial (SNV) Stake by $4.90 Million as Stock Value Rose

Weybosset Research & Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold 15,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 241,640 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.64 million, down from 257,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 827,088 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 2824.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 144,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 149,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $35.03. About 858,147 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bay Banks Of Virginia Inc. (BAYK) by 461,863 shares to 234,820 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSEMKT:EVBN) by 25,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,201 shares, and cut its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 3,540 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0.27% stake. Twin Tree Management LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg holds 0.05% or 839,879 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 31,399 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Company invested in 9,161 shares. 3.54M were accumulated by Wasatch Advsrs. Amer Intl Group reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Smith Thomas W invested 6.58% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Timessquare Limited holds 1.23 million shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Claar Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 19,497 shares. Montag A Assoc Inc stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Navellier & Assoc Incorporated has 68,230 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 7,181 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 55,943 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc, which manages about $189.62 million and $170.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 10,785 shares to 38,956 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.