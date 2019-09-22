As Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) Stock Price Rose, Holder Inca Investments Has Cut Stake; Td Asset Management Cut Position in Danaher (DHR) by $1.19 Million as Market Value Rose

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 49,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 809,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.93M, down from 858,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.45. About 256,180 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS FEB. SYSTEM-WIDE TRAFFIC ROSE 10.6% :CPA US; 22/05/2018 – James and Molli Martin of the Sunshine Mill and Copa Di Vino Celebrate the Eighth Year Anniversary of Their Urban Renewal Project in The Dalles, Oregon; 28/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel Accepts COPA Search Committee’s Unanimous Recommendation for New Chief Administrator; 20/04/2018 – Copa Holdings S.A. Files Annual Report Form 20-F; 10/05/2018 – COPA AIRLINES TO RESTORE MORE VENEZUELA FLIGHTS BY END MAY; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS APRIL SYSTEM-WIDE TRAFFIC ROSE 11.9% :CPA US; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS MARCH TRAFFIC UP 15.3%; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS 1Q PRASM 11.0C; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS APRIL TRAFFIC UP 11.9% Y/Y; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings April Load Factor 81.9% Vs 82%

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 8,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $249.29M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $146.47. About 4.65M shares traded or 105.15% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $566.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 4.16M shares to 4.35M shares, valued at $42.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.41 EPS, up 77.21% or $1.05 from last year’s $1.36 per share. CPA’s profit will be $101.85M for 9.90 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Copa Holdings, S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97M for 31.84 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

