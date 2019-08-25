As Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) Share Value Rose, Holder Inca Investments Has Trimmed Holding by $6.36 Million; Blb&B Advisors Has Raised Its At&T (T) Position

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 23,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 308,521 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, up from 285,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45M shares traded or 9.31% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/04/2018 – Economides on AT&T, Time Warner Trial (Audio); 30/03/2018 – AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$19 BLN; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects to Invest $25 Billion in Capital in 2018, or $23 Billion Net of Expected FirstNet Reimbursements; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 10/04/2018 – MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Ex-Officials Ask Judge to Review U.S. Moves in AT&T-Time Warner Suit; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Sees FY18 Adj EPS Growth in Low Single Digits, Outlines Capital Plans; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING `DIFFERENTIATED’ TV OFFERS TAILORED TO USERS; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 79,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 858,600 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.21 million, down from 938,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $99.36. About 311,936 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS 1Q OPER REV. $715.0M, EST. $699.7M; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR 1Q18, CONSOLIDATED PASSENGER TRAFFIC GREW 10.4% WHILE CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY GREW 8.4%; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COPA HOLDINGS’ SYSTEM-WIDE PASSENGER TRAFFIC (RPMS) INCREASED 15.3% YEAR OVER YEAR; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018 CAPACITY (ASMS) INCREASED 12.3%; 20/04/2018 – Copa Holdings S.A. Files Annual Report Form 20-F; 11/04/2018 – Copa Holdings: March Available Seat Miles Up 8.4; 06/04/2018 – COPA EXTENDS LOSSES AFTER VENEZUELA SUSPENSION, DROPS 4.1%; 05/04/2018 – Venezuela cuts commercial ties with Panama firms, officials; 06/04/2018 – Venezuela hurts its own with Copa airline suspension -Panama’s Varela

More notable recent Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Copa Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Copa Holdings Soared on Thursday – Motley Fool” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: AZUL & CPA’s Q2 Earnings Beat, JBLU’s July Traffic Report – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, Azul, and Copa Holdings Jumped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 2.72 million shares to 10.32 million shares, valued at $60.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 127,749 were reported by Murphy Cap Mngmt Incorporated. Alpha Cubed Ltd Limited Liability Company has 26,154 shares. Sadoff Mgmt Limited Com reported 266,852 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Fin Ser Of The Southwest Tx reported 84,692 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Argi Invest Llc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Joel Isaacson And Communications Limited Liability Corp owns 101,427 shares. Centre Asset Ltd Liability holds 2.45% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 300,660 shares. Cap Mngmt Va has invested 1.82% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cambridge owns 49,593 shares. 23,750 are owned by Wedgewood Prtn Incorporated. Northpointe Cap Limited Com accumulated 240,760 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0.08% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 462,153 shares. City Holdg, West Virginia-based fund reported 134,462 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Lc owns 1,003 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,380 shares to 33,254 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 31,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,222 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: It Helps To Lose Customers – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T updates on FirstNet buildout – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Wouldn’t Be Too Quick To Buy Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Dividend Is Safe, For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing ATT (NYSE:T), The Stock That Dropped 18% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.