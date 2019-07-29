As Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) Share Price Declined, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Increased Position; Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stock Rose While Axa Increased by $2.03 Million Its Position

Axa increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 26,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 462,636 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.22 million, up from 435,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $88.45. About 1.05M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Energy Futures ADV Rose 3%; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Agrees To Acquire TMC Bonds; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest; 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation; 27/03/2018 – Cboe plans Aug. 20 launch of disputed market close order type; 03/04/2018 – NYSE, Spotify’s market debut, and the Swiss miss; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY IMPACT 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS OR CAPITAL RETURNS; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees Transaction Closing in 2nd Half of 2018; 15/05/2018 – Coinbase plans revamp to lure institutional and high-speed traders

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 32.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 5,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,071 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, up from 18,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $103.89. About 71,903 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has declined 18.11% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 24/04/2018 – Trinity Street Asset Management Exits Position in Copa Holdings; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS MARCH SYSTEM-WIDE TRAFFIC ROSE 15.3% :CPA US; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS APRIL SYSTEM-WIDE TRAFFIC ROSE 11.9% :CPA US; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – CONSOLIDATED LOAD FACTOR FOR QUARTER INCREASED 1.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 83.0%; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR 1Q18, CONSOLIDATED PASSENGER TRAFFIC GREW 10.4% WHILE CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY GREW 8.4%; 27/04/2018 – PANAMA’S COPA AIRLINES PLANS TO RESTART FLIGHTS TO VENEZUELA NEXT WEEK – EXECUTIVE; 05/04/2018 – Panama says will remove ambassador from Venezuela; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – KEPCO PARTNERED WITH CORPORATE PARTNERSHIP FUND, KOREAN PRIVATE EQUITY FUND ALSO KNOWN AS COPA FUND, TO MAKE DEAL; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – CASM EXCLUDING FUEL COSTS INCREASED 1.1% FROM 6.2 CENTS IN 1Q17 TO 6.3 CENTS IN 1Q18; 06/04/2018 – Venezuela hurts its own with Copa airline suspension -Panama’s Varela

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12,441 shares to 710,259 shares, valued at $143.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (Call) (NYSE:FIS) by 460,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,400 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3,850 shares to 32,468 shares, valued at $7.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 52,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,200 shares, and cut its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

