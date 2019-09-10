As Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) Market Valuation Rose, Globeflex Capital LP Has Increased Its Position; As Ducommun (DCO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Paradigm Capital Management Has Cut by $1.77 Million Its Position

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ducommun Inc (DCO) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 41,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% . The institutional investor held 595,468 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.92 million, down from 636,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ducommun Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $487.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 100,874 shares traded or 8.68% up from the average. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has risen 29.06% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 15/03/2018 – Ducommun at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Noble Capital Markets; 10/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN INC – BACKLOG OF $820 MLN AT QTR-END; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Rev $150.5M; 23/04/2018 – DUCOMMUN BUYS CERTIFIED THERMOPLASTICS CO., LLC; 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun: Oswald Succeeds Tony Reardon; 16/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun Appoints Stephen Oswald as Chairman of its Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 Ducommun Access Event Set By Noble Capital Markets for Mar. 15; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q EPS 22c

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 104.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 26,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 52,067 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, up from 25,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $100.63. About 282,179 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 11/04/2018 – Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For March 2018; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $3.22, EST. $2.78; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS FEB. SYSTEM-WIDE TRAFFIC ROSE 10.6% :CPA US; 04/05/2018 – Soccer-Japan, Qatar get invites to 2019 Copa America in Brazil; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS MARCH SYSTEM-WIDE TRAFFIC ROSE 15.3% :CPA US; 06/04/2018 – Venezuela Isolation Deepens as Copa Flights Suspended in Spat; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $3.22; 20/03/2018 – Minor League Baseball Unveils On-Field Brands for “Copa de la Diversión”; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR MONTH OF FEB 2018, PRELIM SYSTEM-WIDE PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 10.6% YOY; 10/05/2018 – COPA CEO PEDRO HEILBRON SPEAKS IN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DCO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 9.28 million shares or 5.54% more from 8.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds invested in 48,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder Lc accumulated 247,850 shares. Amer Intl Gp invested in 0% or 6,783 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 0% invested in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) for 771,673 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 37,602 shares. Oberweis Asset Management has invested 0.12% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) reported 0% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Meeder Asset Management owns 1,829 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial Incorporated reported 15,691 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 63 are held by Fmr Ltd. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). 11,800 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Teton Advsrs, a New York-based fund reported 187,335 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) for 2,100 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public has 0% invested in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) for 3,581 shares.

Analysts await Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 15.09% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.53 per share. DCO’s profit will be $7.16 million for 17.02 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Ducommun Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.58% negative EPS growth.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 15,000 shares to 358,900 shares, valued at $23.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 36,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 60,045 shares to 282,255 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Turning Point Brands Ord by 34,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,943 shares, and cut its stake in Trinseo Sa (NYSE:TSE).

