As Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) Valuation Rose, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Increased Position; Blackhill Capital Has Decreased Apple Com (AAPL) Stake by $394,000; Valuation Rose

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 9,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The hedge fund held 82,319 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.29 million, up from 72,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Copa Holdings S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $100.63. About 68,532 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings April Load Factor 81.9% Vs 82%; 13/03/2018 – Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For February 2018; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N APRIL LOAD FACTOR 81.9 PCT, FLAT VS APRIL 2017; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS 1Q OPER REV. $715.0M, EST. $699.7M; 11/04/2018 – Copa Holdings: March Available Seat Miles Up 8.4; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings April Capacity Up 12.1%; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q $3.22; 04/05/2018 – Soccer-Japan, Qatar get invites to 2019 Copa America in Brazil; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For April 2018; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR MONTH OF FEB 2018, PRELIM SYSTEM-WIDE PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 10.6% YOY

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 68,457 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.55 million, down from 70,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $218.89. About 10.15M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Apple’s Cook Meets With Trump in Oval Office Amid Trade Tensions; 07/05/2018 – Wall St marches higher fuelled by energy, Apple gains; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – WILL OFFER IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT) RED SPECIAL EDITION; 16/04/2018 – UBS predicts Apple’s iPhone sales growth in China will be roughly flat this fiscal year, citing the longer upgrade cycles by the country’s consumers and rising local competition; 13/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 17/05/2018 – North Carolina Beefs Up Tax Breaks as Apple Scouts New Sites; 01/05/2018 – The Daily Digest: Music industry insiders say Google’s big streaming music plans won’t beat Spotify or Apple because of its; 07/05/2018 – APPLE – ON APRIL 30, COURT ENTERED ORDER FOR PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF IN RE APPLE INC E-BOOK DERIVATIVE LITIGATION CASE NO. 1-14-CV-269543; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple

More notable recent Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Copa Holdings Announces Second Quarter Financial Results Release Schedule – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Copa Holdings Soared on Thursday – Motley Fool” published on May 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Airline Stocks Rose by Double Digits in November – The Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Should Know About Copa Holdings, S.A.’s (NYSE:CPA) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Copa Holdings, S.A.â€™s (NYSE:CPA) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $8.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Singapore Telecommunications L (SGAPY) by 272,012 shares to 136,231 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 16,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,453 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (NYSE:ETN).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/10/2019: WB, PHR, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Apple (AAPL) Stock a Safe Buy After Bond Sale, Ahead of iPhone Event? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Thursday Apple Rumors: Possible Apple Watch Series 5 Photo Leaks – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Semis, Apple gain on tariff news – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.