As Copa Holdings Class A (CPA) Share Price Rose, Saturna Capital Has Increased by $320,000 Its Holding; Baxter Intl (BAX) Shareholder North American Management Has Increased Stake

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Copa Holdings Class A (CPA) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 38,100 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, up from 34,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Copa Holdings Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $100.92. About 359,169 shares traded or 10.10% up from the average. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR MONTH OF FEB 2018, PRELIM SYSTEM-WIDE PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 10.6% YOY; 05/04/2018 – Venezuela halts commercial ties with Panama, suspends Copa flights; 22/05/2018 – James and Molli Martin of the Sunshine Mill and Copa Di Vino Celebrate the Eighth Year Anniversary of Their Urban Renewal Project in The Dalles, Oregon; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – KEPCO PARTNERED WITH CORPORATE PARTNERSHIP FUND, KOREAN PRIVATE EQUITY FUND ALSO KNOWN AS COPA FUND, TO MAKE DEAL; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q $3.22; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings April Capacity Up 12.1%; 24/04/2018 – Trinity Street Asset Management Exits Position in Copa Holdings; 08/03/2018 Copa Holdings Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS FEB. SYSTEM-WIDE TRAFFIC ROSE 10.6% :CPA US; 20/04/2018 – Copa Holdings S.A. Files Annual Report Form 20-F

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 41.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 23,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 79,262 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45M, up from 55,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.39. About 1.77M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93; 14/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016673 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 Sales Grwoth Outlook to 7% to 8; 14/05/2018 – Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of New Spectrum IQ Infusion System; 22/05/2018 – Baxter CEO Sees New Products, Expansion Driving Growth (Video); 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,080 shares to 482,049 shares, valued at $128.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 59,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,971 shares, and cut its stake in Telus (NYSE:TU).

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $600.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 115,435 shares to 28,534 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (DGRO) by 12,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,897 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

