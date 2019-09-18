As Cooper Tire & Rubr Co (CTB) Stock Price Declined, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Increased Stake; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Call) (REGN) Stock Declined While Family Management Decreased Its Position

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Call) (REGN) by 79.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 6,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 1,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $563,000, down from 8,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $6.11 during the last trading session, reaching $282.01. About 272,859 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 01/05/2018 – Saddled with sluggish sales, Regeneron and Sanofi slash the cost of cholesterol-lowering drug; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 02/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Barclays Conference Jun 1; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Dupixent Drug Meets Endpoints for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment; 21/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Show DUPIXENT Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubr Co (CTB) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 54,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 180,403 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69M, up from 125,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cooper Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $24.57. About 88,644 shares traded. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has declined 4.37% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 11/05/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – DETAILED PLANS TO SUPPORT FIVE-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL OF 14 PERCENT TO 16 PERCENT; 21/05/2018 – Tread Wisely™, Cooper Tire’s Safety Program for Young Drivers, Kicks Off Collaboration with DoSomething.org for National; 10/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Social Finance, Cooper Tire & Rubber; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Accelerating Cadence of New Product Introductions; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Expects to Generate Full-Yr Unit Volume Growth on Consolidated Basis Vs. 2017; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Expects Industry Demand to Improve in Back Half of Year; 30/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Awards Annual Roy V. Armes Scholarship, Centennial Scholarships; 11/05/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – DETAILED PLANS TO SUPPORT FIVE-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR ANNUAL UNIT VOLUME GROWTH IN LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR JONES’ SUCCESSOR THAT INVOLVES INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL CANDIDATES; 09/04/2018 – Cooper Tire: Jones to Remain in Her Current Role Until a Successor Is Named and Transition Is Completed

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $26.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc by 106,400 shares to 216,100 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 32,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,751 shares, and cut its stake in Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE).

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $254.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 44,877 shares to 57,042 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Value Mun Income Tr (IIM) by 22,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $5.13 earnings per share, up 0.59% or $0.03 from last year’s $5.1 per share. REGN’s profit will be $563.44M for 13.74 P/E if the $5.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.29 actual earnings per share reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.

