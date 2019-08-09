As Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) Stock Value Declined, Holder Investment Counselors Of Maryland Raised Its Position; Mufg Americas Holdings Has Lifted Its Zoetis (ZTS) Stake

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 4,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 33,473 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 28,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $125.34. About 819,649 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) by 22.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 130,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 709,813 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.22 million, up from 579,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $23.93. About 150,587 shares traded. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has declined 4.37% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR JONES’ SUCCESSOR THAT INVOLVES INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL CANDIDATES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTB); 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Pursuing Joint Action Plan With Key Distributors; 30/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Awards Annual Roy V. Armes Scholarship, Centennial Scholarships; 04/05/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Declares 185th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $200M-$220M; 30/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE SEES SECOND HALF OPER MARGIN 9%-11%; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE SAYS CFO GINGER JONES TO RETIRE LATER THIS YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Outlines Strategic Plan at Investor Day; Provides Mid-Term Financial Targets

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zoetis to acquire Platinum Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Elanco Animal Health And Bayer In Early Talks To Combine Animal Health Units – Forbes” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Zoetis Will Acquire Platinum Performance – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

