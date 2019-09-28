As Cooper Tire & Rubr Co (CTB) Market Valuation Declined, Deprince Race & Zollo Has Boosted by $1.03 Million Its Position; Harding Loevner LP Has Trimmed Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Position by $6.43 Million as Stock Price Rose

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubr Co (CTB) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 33,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.00M, up from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Cooper Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25.75. About 171,164 shares traded. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has declined 4.37% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE SAYS CFO GINGER JONES TO RETIRE LATER THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTB); 09/04/2018 – Cooper Tire CFO Ginger Jones to Retire as a Full-Time Executive Later This Year; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Cooper Tire; 30/03/2018 Cooper Tire Encourages Drivers to Spring into Savings with Its Take the Money and Ride® Promotion; 27/04/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company to Webcast Investor Meeting May 11; 09/04/2018 – Cooper Tire: Jones to Remain in Her Current Role Until a Successor Is Named and Transition Is Completed; 11/05/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – DETAILED PLANS TO SUPPORT FIVE-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR ANNUAL UNIT VOLUME GROWTH IN LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 30/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Awards Annual Roy V. Armes Scholarship, Centennial Scholarships; 10/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Social Finance, Cooper Tire & Rubber

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 535,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 55.85M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $703.14 million, down from 56.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.47. About 6.09 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS NO EXPOSURE TO NIRAV MODI GROUP OF COS, NO LOUS; 05/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD (ICICIBC) – NEWS CLARIFICATION; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Profit Falls to Two-Year Low as Loan Provisions Surge; 16/03/2018 – ICICI BANK BUYS 4.4% IN CLEARING CORP. FOR 1.43B RUPEES CASH; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-ICICI Bank faces questions from key shareholders in Videocon loan case – Live Mint; 04/04/2018 – ICICI: NO COMMUNICATION FROM INDIA’S FRAUD INVESTIGATION AGENCY; 31/03/2018 – Telegraph (IN): ICICI Bank to pay fine; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK-PROVISION MADE BY DEBITING RESERVES, SURPLUS WILL BE REVERSED, ACCOUNTED VIA P&L ACCOUNT OVER SUBSEQUENT QTRS OF FY 2019; 26/04/2018 – GUJARAT FLUOROCHEMICALS – ICICI BANK CARVED OUT BANK GUARANTEE LIMITS FOR UPTO 600 MLN RUPEES, OUT OF EXISTING CAPITAL FACILITIES SANCTIONED TO CO; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold CTB shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 1.35% more from 48.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Management Co Ltd Llc has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). The Arkansas-based Horrell Cap Mngmt has invested 0.48% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). 168,718 were reported by Wells Fargo Com Mn. Us Retail Bank De owns 4,587 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.12% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) or 299,700 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,176 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 20,247 shares stake. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 111 shares. Art Advsrs has invested 0.05% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Amalgamated Bancorporation stated it has 7,913 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). 68,514 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can. Rowland And Counsel Adv holds 16,458 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB).

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 161,893 shares to 554,521 shares, valued at $29.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 469,746 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 567,602 shares to 84.77M shares, valued at $798.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 4.79 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (NYSE:BBVA).