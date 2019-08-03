As Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) Market Value Declined, Fairpointe Capital Decreased Its Holding; Family Capital Trust Co Trimmed Stake in Adobe (ADBE) as Stock Value Rose

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 370,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.90M, down from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Cooper Tire & Rubber for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.82. About 428,327 shares traded or 28.14% up from the average. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has declined 4.37% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – GINGER JONES, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TO RETIRE LATER THIS YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Declares 185th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – JONES WILL REMAIN IN HER CURRENT ROLE UNTIL SUCCESSOR IS NAMED; 27/04/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company to Webcast Investor Meeting May 11; 09/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Announces Planned Retirement Of CFO; 09/04/2018 – Cooper Tire: Jones to Remain in Her Current Role Until a Successor Is Named and Transition Is Completed; 30/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE SEES SECOND HALF OPER MARGIN 9%-11%; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Accelerating Cadence of New Product Introductions; 11/05/2018 – CTB: 5-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR OPERATING PROFIT OF 10% TO 14%; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE SAYS CFO GINGER JONES TO RETIRE LATER THIS YEAR

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86 million, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.71. About 3.40 million shares traded or 34.49% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 46.18 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $3.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna International (NYSE:MGA) by 975,679 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $50.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technipfmc by 637,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Unifirst Corp (NYSE:UNF).