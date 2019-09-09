As Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Kennedy Capital Management Has Lowered by $3.18 Million Its Holding; As Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Market Value Declined, Novare Capital Management Upped Holding

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 4,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 26,873 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 22,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $94.33. About 726,495 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – GENUINE PARTS TO SEPARATE S.P. RICHARDS INTO STANDALONE CO & SPIN OFF STANDALONE CO TO GENUINE PARTS’ SHAREHOLDERS, FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF ESSENDANT, SPUN-OFF CO; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’ S.P. Richards Unit; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 109,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 613,869 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.35 million, down from 723,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $24.2. About 405,525 shares traded or 17.14% up from the average. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has declined 4.37% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 11/05/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER – AT INVESTOR DAY, MANAGEMENT DETAILED PLANS TO SUPPORT FIVE-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR OPERATING PROFIT OF 10 PCT TO 14 PCT; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Sets Five-Year Targets of 10%-14% Operating Profit Margin; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – JONES WILL REMAIN IN HER CURRENT ROLE UNTIL SUCCESSOR IS NAMED; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Expects Market Environment Will Stabilize in Future; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Pursuing Joint Action Plan With Key Distributors; 10/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Social Finance, Cooper Tire & Rubber; 11/05/2018 – CTB: 5-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR OPERATING PROFIT OF 10% TO 14%; 07/05/2018 – Cooper Zeon RS3-G1™ Designated a Consumers Digest Best Buy; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Outlines Strategic Plan at Investor Day; Provides Mid-Term Financial Targets; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Sets Five-Year Target of 14%-16% Return on Invested Capital

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Cap Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 800 shares. 1,950 were accumulated by Farmers Trust. Bokf Na invested in 8,772 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Df Dent Inc accumulated 3,229 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 2,324 shares. Charter reported 6,367 shares. Verity Verity Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.19% or 46,269 shares. Mufg Americas invested in 3,053 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 7,922 were accumulated by Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Private Trust Na holds 2,514 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.12% or 3.59 million shares in its portfolio. Capital Invest Ltd Liability holds 0.08% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 12,695 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 50,189 shares.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 2,069 shares to 32,130 shares, valued at $8.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Ltd by 1,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,795 shares, and cut its stake in Sector Spdr Fincl Select (XLF).

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 32,050 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $22.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 48,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Gamestop Corp Class A (NYSE:GME).

