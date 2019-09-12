As Cooper Std Hldgs (CPS) Stock Rose, Bank Of America Has Upped Position by $4.07 Million; Intuit (INTU) Holder Arcadia Investment Management Has Trimmed Position as Share Price Rose

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS) by 50.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 90,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 269,417 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.34 million, up from 178,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $818.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 199,754 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 62.97% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 29/05/2018 – Cooper-Standard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Medina Named a 2018 STEP Ahead Award Honoree; 14/05/2018 – COOPER STANDARD EXPANDS PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH LS MTRON BUY; 13/04/2018 – Cooper Standard Issues 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs FY Sales $3.55B-$3.6B; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs Previous Guidance for Full Yr 2018; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q EPS $3.07; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cooper-Standard’s Ratings, Cfr At Ba3; 03/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 Cooper-Standard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 1,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 30,742 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03 million, down from 31,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $266.13. About 1.28 million shares traded or 0.09% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable

Arcadia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $587.00M and $366.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SJNK) by 23,685 shares to 187,336 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

