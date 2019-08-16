As Cooper Std Hldgs (CPS) Stock Price Rose, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Lifted Position; Richard Bernstein Advisors Increases Stake in Humana (HUM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS) by 92.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 44,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 92,442 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 48,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.51. About 271,849 shares traded or 37.35% up from the average. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 62.97% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q EPS $3.07; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Expands Product Offerings with LS Mtron Acquisition; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD SEES FY REV. $3.55B TO $3.60B, EST. $3.62B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPS); 25/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Cooper Standard for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 13/04/2018 – Cooper Standard Issues 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report; 14/05/2018 – COOPER STANDARD EXPANDS PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH LS MTRON BUY; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q ADJ EPS $3.45, EST. $2.91; 11/04/2018 – Bianchi Public Relations Named to O’Dwyer’s Top PR Firms in Midwest and Technology & Industrial Sectors in Nation for 2018; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Standard to Host Conference Call on May 2 to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 20.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 2,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 13,573 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 million, up from 11,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $291.06. About 1.06M shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 23/04/2018 – Humana, TPG Cap and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, to Acquire Curo Health Services; 30/03/2018 – Barron’s: Walmart and Humana: Another Shot at Amazon?; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 21/03/2018 – Two Leading Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend Kindred Stockholders Vote “FOR” the Transaction with TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA, TOGETHER W/ TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON &; 19/03/2018 – LEADING PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS RECOMMENDS KINDRED STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” THE TRANSACTION WITH TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE AND HUMANA INC; 29/03/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N IN EARLY-STAGE TALKS WITH HUMAN INC HUM.N ABOUR DEVELOPING CLOSER TIES, ACQUSITION BEING DISCUSSED AS AN OPTION; 12/04/2018 – Humana Expands Availability of Value-Based Orthopedic Specialty Care to Improve Patient Experience in Seven Additional States; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 27/03/2018 – Humana Names Matt Berger as Regional President

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 21,839 shares to 41,909 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 24,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,722 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 17,200 shares to 2.69M shares, valued at $56.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXCP) by 39,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,193 shares, and cut its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

