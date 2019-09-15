As Cooper Cos (COO) Valuation Rose, Holder Tealwood Asset Management Lowered by $1.00 Million Its Holding; As Hca Healthcare Com (HCA) Market Valuation Rose, Redmond Asset Management Lifted Holding by $408,645

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (HCA) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 3,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 14,672 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 11,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $129.07. About 943,195 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 23.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 2,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 9,658 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25 million, down from 12,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $301.51. About 381,934 shares traded or 29.46% up from the average. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN FISCAL 2018 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER, EX. ONE-TIME CHARGES AND DEAL-RELATED AMORTIZATION; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss/Shr $2.50; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS. SAYS WEISS TO RETIRE; REMAIN ON BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss $122.5M; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 23/04/2018 – Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as Chief Financial Officer of The Cooper Companies; 03/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2018; 03/04/2018 – COOPER SEES PURCHASE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN 2018, ADDING THEREAFTER; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC COO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.62, REV VIEW $2.52 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – BRIAN ANDREWS TO SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE AS CFO OF COOPER COS

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “AdventHealth buys freestanding ER near Four Corners – Orlando Business Journal” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Digital Reasoning CEO takes same role at publicly traded company – Nashville Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $232.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Factory Hldg Corp Com (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4,376 shares to 18,803 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carret Asset Management Ltd Co reported 3,465 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Company stated it has 0.05% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Asset invested in 20,180 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cibc Corp invested 0.18% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Bb&T owns 0.16% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 68,818 shares. Intersect Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 5,386 shares in its portfolio. Bamco Ny has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Trexquant Lp accumulated 7,579 shares. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Co has 0.85% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Synovus Fincl Corp has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, Gsa Cap Partners Llp has 0.09% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 5,988 shares. 10,231 are owned by Stephens Ar. Adage Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 323,000 shares. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda invested in 3,320 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

More notable recent The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deere COO elected as new CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rich Freeland President and COO of Cummins to retire – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 123% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE COO: Uberâ€™s first trade â€˜may take a whileâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold COO shares while 127 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 0.39% less from 46.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.88 million are held by Generation Mngmt Llp. Sterling Capital Management Llc has invested 0.06% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.02% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Bp Public Limited Company has invested 0.07% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Sumitomo Life Insur Co owns 4,825 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prns stated it has 0.01% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Voya Inv Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Asset Mgmt One Comm Limited holds 0.04% or 24,833 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma has 2.16M shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Trust Company Of Vermont reported 0% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). First Manhattan Company invested in 806 shares. Piedmont Inc has 0.02% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Pitcairn Company holds 0.04% or 1,074 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg has 0.06% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Advsrs Asset Management has 0.08% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).