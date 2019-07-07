As Cooper Cos (COO) Valuation Rose, Holder Generation Investment Management Llp Has Cut by $291.36 Million Its Stake; As Suncor Energy New (SU) Stock Declined, Holder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Decreased Position

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 121,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.64M, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.45. About 2.11M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 30.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 984,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.29M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679.65M, down from 3.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $332.73. About 278,597 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 23.64% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – COOPERSURGICAL ACQUIRED ASSETS OF LIFEGLOBAL GROUP AND ITS AFFILIATES; 23/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – ANDREWS WILL SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE; 08/03/2018 – Albert White To Succeed Robert Weiss As CEO Of Cooper Cos. On May 1 — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Cos: Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as CFO; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $125 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Cooper Cos Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 14; 03/04/2018 – The Cooper Companies Acquires The LifeGlobal Group, Expanding Fertility Solutions Portfolio; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC COO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.62, REV VIEW $2.52 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss/Shr $2.50; 23/05/2018 – COOPER OS. NAMES HOLLY SHEFFIELD AS EVP, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 12.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SU’s profit will be $1.01B for 12.29 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 110,626 shares to 344,247 shares, valued at $58.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 67,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $3.16 EPS, up 5.33% or $0.16 from last year’s $3 per share. COO’s profit will be $156.38M for 26.32 P/E if the $3.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.