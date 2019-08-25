As Cooper Cos (COO) Stock Value Rose, Melvin Capital Management LP Lifted Its Stake; Acuity Brands (AYI) Shareholder Credit Suisse Ag Has Decreased Its Stake by $985,920

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.45 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $8.15 during the last trading session, reaching $321.67. About 307,909 shares traded or 7.96% up from the average. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – COOPERSURGICAL ACQUIRED ASSETS OF LIFEGLOBAL GROUP AND ITS AFFILIATES; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Adj EPS $11.70-Adj EPS $11.90; 26/04/2018 – GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN COOPER COMPANIES INC AS OF APRIL 16 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COO); 23/05/2018 – COOPER COS. REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Robert Auerbach Appointed Pres, CooperSurgical; 23/05/2018 – COOPER OS. NAMES HOLLY SHEFFIELD AS EVP, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Executive Management Changes; 03/04/2018 – The Cooper Companies Acquires The LifeGlobal Group, Expanding Fertility Solutions Portfolio; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Adj EPS $2.79

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 11.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 8,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 60,683 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28M, down from 68,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $121.57. About 256,277 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $2.09; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429; 17/04/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS WILL CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGH AT A DECELERATING PACE”; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Correlation Between the Visual Acuity & the OCT Pattern of Macular Edema Secondary to RVO; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won’t Materially Impact FY18; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – SOFT ORDER ACTIVITY IN CERTAIN SALES CHANNELS SUGGESTS GROWTH IN LIGHTING FIXTURE MARKET MAY REMAIN SLUGGISH FOR BALANCE OF 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Trust Communications has 0.12% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 3,796 shares. 981 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Tru Fund. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.04% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Kbc Group Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Massachusetts Fin Ser Ma invested in 2.25 million shares or 0.28% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested 0.02% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Huntington Bancorp holds 0.05% or 10,227 shares in its portfolio. Mai Capital Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 3,545 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.03% or 35,037 shares. Hl Finance Ser Ltd Liability Com holds 1,796 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,387 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.92% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Bp Public Ltd owns 0.07% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 6,000 shares. First Mercantile Trust Communication reported 4,398 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 2.78M shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $103.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 76,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Laureate Education Inc (Call).

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 EPS, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.34 million for 11.30 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual EPS reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 6,300 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.33% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.01% or 57,070 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated owns 55 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Huntington Bancshares invested in 0% or 210 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 99,213 shares. Alps Advsr has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Point72 Asset Management LP holds 0.06% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) or 110,999 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 5,175 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 10,013 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Service has invested 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).