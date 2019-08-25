As Cooper Cos (COO) Stock Rose, Tributary Capital Management Trimmed Position; Geller Family Office Services Has Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $3.17 Million as Valuation Declined

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21M shares traded or 98.38% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 7,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $8.15 during the last trading session, reaching $321.67. About 293,541 shares traded or 2.92% up from the average. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 08/03/2018 – Albert White To Succeed Robert Weiss As CEO Of Cooper Cos. On May 1 — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Albert White to Succeed Robert Weiss as CEO of the Cooper Companies; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 23/05/2018 – COOPER COS. REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 26/04/2018 – GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN COOPER COMPANIES INC AS OF APRIL 16 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2018; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP, EXPANDING FERTILITY; 23/05/2018 – COOPER OS. NAMES HOLLY SHEFFIELD AS EVP, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 23/04/2018 – Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as Chief Financial Officer of The Cooper Companies; 03/04/2018 – COOPER SEES PURCHASE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN 2018, ADDING THEREAFTER

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 19,681 shares to 169,372 shares, valued at $30.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) by 66,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (NYSE:RGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0.3% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.1% or 157,084 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 853 shares. Fort LP has 266 shares. Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware holds 0.04% or 739 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.11% or 284,152 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 204,332 shares. Torray Ltd Llc accumulated 79,669 shares or 2.49% of the stock. First Manhattan stated it has 806 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl Lc holds 4,240 shares. 867 are owned by Ameritas Invest Prtn. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 91,104 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 400 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 14,195 shares.

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $3.16 earnings per share, up 5.33% or $0.16 from last year’s $3 per share. COO’s profit will be $156.38 million for 25.45 P/E if the $3.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Co holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 10.36 million shares. Moreover, Bb&T Ltd Company has 1.13% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 39,499 are owned by Ghp Inv Advsr. Westwood Grp Inc Inc reported 1.47M shares. Moreover, Scott & Selber has 0.36% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cls Investments Limited Liability Corp, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,126 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 32,124 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Hartford Fincl Management holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 34,232 shares. Prio Wealth Lp holds 1.69% or 257,362 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Liability has 1.11% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.18 million shares. United Fire Gru reported 1.98% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Indiana-based Ami Management has invested 1.5% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Financial Consulate Inc accumulated 2,757 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Regent Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 2.36% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.