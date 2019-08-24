As Cooper Cos (COO) Shares Rose, Holder Integre Asset Management Lowered Its Holding; Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Shareholder Churchill Management Has Upped Its Position by $4.79 Million as Share Price Rose

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 3,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 6,203 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, down from 9,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $8.15 during the last trading session, reaching $321.67. About 293,541 shares traded or 3.20% up from the average. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss $122.5M; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP ASSETS FOR $125M; 23/05/2018 – COOPER COS. REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $125 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN COOPER COMPANIES INC AS OF APRIL 16 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – COOPERSURGICAL ACQUIRED ASSETS OF LIFEGLOBAL GROUP AND ITS AFFILIATES; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss/Shr $2.50; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $11.70 – $11.90; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Acquires the LifeGlobal Group For $125M; 23/04/2018 – Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as Chief Financial Officer of The Cooper Companies

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 72.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 66,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 158,855 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45 million, up from 92,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 1.82M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $3.16 earnings per share, up 5.33% or $0.16 from last year’s $3 per share. COO’s profit will be $156.38M for 25.45 P/E if the $3.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.