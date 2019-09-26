As Cooper Cos (COO) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Arrowpoint Asset Management Cut Position; Shareholder Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Position

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 127.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 276,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 493,204 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.26 million, up from 217,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.89. About 1.95M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 23,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 216,274 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.86M, down from 239,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $297.28. About 337,418 shares traded or 11.71% up from the average. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 23/05/2018 – COOPER COS. REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 23/04/2018 – BRIAN ANDREWS TO SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE AS CFO OF COOPER COS; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 08/03/2018 – Albert White to Succeed Robert Weiss as CEO of the Cooper Companies; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COO); 03/04/2018 – The Cooper Companies Acquires The LifeGlobal Group, Expanding Fertility Solutions Portfolio; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS. SAYS WEISS TO RETIRE; REMAIN ON BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Adding to EPS Before Items After FY18; 03/04/2018 – COOPER SEES PURCHASE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN 2018, ADDING THEREAFTER; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC COO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.62, REV VIEW $2.52 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Public Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Goldman Sachs Gp owns 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 442,601 shares. Hartford Management invested in 0.02% or 11,054 shares. 44,769 are owned by Apg Asset Nv. Northeast Consultants Inc accumulated 0.05% or 8,250 shares. Investec Asset Management Limited holds 0.01% or 65,783 shares. Proshare Advsrs reported 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Shell Asset reported 0.05% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 5,100 shares. Moreover, Amp Capital Investors Ltd has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Oaktree Mgmt Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 415,735 shares. Vr Advisory Limited reported 7,880 shares stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Financial has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.07% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Rhumbline Advisers holds 160,446 shares.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $454.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc by 60,800 shares to 395,300 shares, valued at $8.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 989,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,339 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG).

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 125,000 shares to 155,210 shares, valued at $7.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cts Corp (NYSE:CTS) by 80,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 637,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.25 earnings per share, up 13.24% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.87 per share. COO’s profit will be $161.11 million for 22.87 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.23 actual earnings per share reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold COO shares while 127 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 0.39% less from 46.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Cleararc Cap Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 0.03% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.92% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 107,691 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Moreover, Sterling Mgmt has 0.06% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 2,299 shares. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.02% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 6,483 shares. First Foundation Advsr invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Co invested in 0.55% or 2,401 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 80,962 shares stake. The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Benjamin F Edwards And Co Inc holds 50 shares. First Allied Advisory holds 1,003 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Lc owns 12,390 shares.