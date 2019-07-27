As Cooper Cos (COO) Share Price Rose, Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Lifted by $127.08 Million Its Position; Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Holding Maintained by Portland Investment Counsel Inc

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 146.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 206,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 347,073 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 140,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.17. About 381,422 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-Munich Re in talks to buy one of London’s tallest skyscrapers – Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners to buy GGP for $23.50 in cash; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE GETS TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BROOKFIELD AT A$2.50/SHARE; 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS SEES DEAL ADDING TO FFO/UNIT; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY – CONSIDERATION IN DEAL WILL BE STRUCTURED AS A DIVIDEND BY GGP PAID IN CASH AND EQUITY AND MERGER CONSIDERATION PAID IN CASH

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 429,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 981,302 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290.63M, up from 551,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $337.98. About 153,334 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 23.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources has invested 0.01% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). First Manhattan holds 2.10M shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Oakworth Capital invested in 376 shares. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 3,408 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 2,850 shares. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Karpas Strategies Limited Company holds 428,097 shares. Captrust Advsr has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Jcic Asset Mgmt owns 29,775 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Cap Interest owns 0.03% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 2.84M shares. Asset Management One Co invested in 253 shares or 0% of the stock. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Ca reported 24,300 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 33 shares. Tiemann Inv Limited Liability Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 11,200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Lp holds 933 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Serv invested 0.01% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Pictet Asset Limited invested 0.1% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Andra Ap stated it has 0.12% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Three Peaks Capital Management Limited Liability Co invested in 11,142 shares or 0.97% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Corporation has invested 0% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). 1,833 were reported by Private Na. Strs Ohio holds 11,505 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited reported 1.44% stake. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.05% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Generation Investment Management Llp accumulated 2.29 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Brant Point Invest Lc holds 0.56% or 15,042 shares. 93,330 are held by Parametric Lc. Moreover, Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 46,887 shares.

