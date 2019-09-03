As Cooper Cos (COO) Share Price Rose, Arrowpoint Asset Management Boosted by $1.45 Million Its Stake; Syntal Capital Partners Has Upped Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $719,576

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 4,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 239,610 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.97M, up from 234,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $10.21 during the last trading session, reaching $299.54. About 483,787 shares traded or 68.91% up from the average. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 08/03/2018 – Albert White To Succeed Robert Weiss As CEO Of Cooper Cos. On May 1 — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Executive Management Changes; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS. SAYS WEISS TO RETIRE; REMAIN ON BOARD; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Cos: Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as CFO; 08/03/2018 – Albert White to Succeed Robert Weiss as CEO of the Cooper Companies; 03/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2018; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP ASSETS FOR $125M; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC COO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.62, REV VIEW $2.52 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss $122.5M; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $121.37. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 116,903 shares to 725,781 shares, valued at $22.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

