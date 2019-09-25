As Cooper Cos (COO) Market Valuation Rose, Commerce Bank Has Trimmed Stake; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Decreased by $3.58 Million Its Stake

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 80.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 76,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 18,352 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $878,000, down from 94,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $52.59. About 2.19M shares traded or 50.44% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/03/2018 – Brookfield to Pick Up 25% Stake in European Money Manager; 17/05/2018 – Kushner Cos., Brookfield Near a Deal for Stake in 666 Fifth Ave; 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE GETS TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BROOKFIELD AT A$2.50/SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q FFO $1.16/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Brookfield Communities to begin construction on mountain homes in Pine; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$2.57/Share; 15/05/2018 – Herzing University-Brookfield Launches Practical Nursing Diploma Program

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 17,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 97,405 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.82M, down from 114,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $298.94. About 379,305 shares traded or 26.21% up from the average. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COO); 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – COOPERSURGICAL ACQUIRED ASSETS OF LIFEGLOBAL GROUP AND ITS AFFILIATES; 08/03/2018 – Albert White to Succeed Robert Weiss as CEO of the Cooper Companies; 23/05/2018 – COOPER COS. REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP, EXPANDING FERTILITY; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP ASSETS FOR $125M; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN FISCAL 2018 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER, EX. ONE-TIME CHARGES AND DEAL-RELATED AMORTIZATION; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss $122.5M; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS. SAYS WEISS TO RETIRE; REMAIN ON BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Neutral to EPS in FY18

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $241.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 109,695 shares to 114,030 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 97,895 shares to 566,093 shares, valued at $64.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.25 earnings per share, up 13.24% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.87 per share. COO’s profit will be $161.12M for 23.00 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.23 actual earnings per share reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.