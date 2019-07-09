As Cooper Cos (Call) (COO) Share Price Rose, Two Sigma Securities Upped Holding; First Long Island Investors Continues to Hold Stake in Bank Amer Com (BAC)

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (Call) (COO) by 92.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 11,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $331.26. About 80,491 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 23.64% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 22/05/2018 – Cooper Cos Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 14; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.510B-$2.560B; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Robert Auerbach Appointed Pres, CooperSurgical; 23/05/2018 – COOPER COS. REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – COOPERSURGICAL ACQUIRED ASSETS OF LIFEGLOBAL GROUP AND ITS AFFILIATES; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC COO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.62, REV VIEW $2.52 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN FISCAL 2018 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER, EX. ONE-TIME CHARGES AND DEAL-RELATED AMORTIZATION; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Adj EPS $11.70-Adj EPS $11.90; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss/Shr $2.50

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 12,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 322,717 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90 million, up from 310,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.31. About 16.25 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/05/2018 – DBR [Reg]: Pa. Law Firm Sues Bank of America Over Hacking-Related Wire Transfer; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.70 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S APAC EQUITY SYNDICATE HEAD; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Woo See Broad Agreement Between U.S. and China on Trade (Video); 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 08/03/2018 – SEC: MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Ex-CEO Turns to Uber as His Next Fix-It Project

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 4,669 shares to 72,911 shares, valued at $12.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 44,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,558 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Bank of America Stock Looks Set To Retake The $30 Level – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “This is Why Bank of America (BAC) is a Great Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Thestreet.com published: “Bank of America Stock Could Be a Buy – TheStreet.com” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AVGO, BAC, CGC, K, SYMC – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “BAC Broke Above its 2019 Resistance – Investorplace.com” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakwood Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company Ca owns 157,060 shares. M&R Mgmt reported 53,127 shares. Davenport Llc accumulated 1.72M shares. Aviva Public Limited Co has invested 1.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Smead Cap Mgmt invested in 4.37% or 3.12M shares. Mendon Advsrs Corporation holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 200,000 shares. American Grp accumulated 3.06 million shares. Shapiro Cap Mngmt Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sei Invs reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tarbox Family Office has 0.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 197,064 were reported by Alps Inc. Westfield Capital Management LP has invested 0.62% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Com has invested 1.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Strategic Global Ltd Liability Corp holds 233,205 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5,319 shares to 1,581 shares, valued at $551,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,300 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Cooper Companies Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NYSE COO: Uberâ€™s first trade â€˜may take a whileâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Slack’s unique way of going public may be a look into the future: NYSE COO – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.