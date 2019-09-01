As Cooper Companies (COO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Frontier Capital Management Co Cut Holding; Bamco Has Lifted Neogen (NEOG) Stake by $22.55 Million

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Neogen Corp (NEOG) by 66.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 395,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.86% . The institutional investor held 988,435 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.73 million, up from 592,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Neogen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $70.52. About 114,791 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 10.77% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 23C; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q SPLIT ADJ. EPS 32C; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN CORP NEOG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; RATING HOLD; 22/03/2018 NEOGEN 3Q REV. $95.9M, EST. $97.9M; 19/04/2018 – Neogen names Donofrio VP of Food Safety R&D; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q EPS 32c; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q Rev $95.9M; 06/04/2018 – Jerome Hagedorn Named Neogen VP of Food Safety Ops; 06/04/2018 – Hagedorn named Neogen VP of food safety operations; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) by 17.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 138,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 646,561 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.49M, down from 784,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Cooper Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.73% or $18.84 during the last trading session, reaching $309.75. About 774,280 shares traded or 170.33% up from the average. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 23/05/2018 – COOPER OS. NAMES HOLLY SHEFFIELD AS EVP, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss/Shr $2.50; 06/03/2018 Cooper Cos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Robert Auerbach Appointed Pres, CooperSurgical; 14/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2018; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Adj EPS $11.70-Adj EPS $11.90; 23/04/2018 – BRIAN ANDREWS TO SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE AS CFO OF COOPER COS; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Adding to EPS Before Items After FY18

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24 billion and $23.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18,555 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $460.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Camping World Hldgs Inc by 1.04M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,400 shares, and cut its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 46,332 shares to 212,773 shares, valued at $11.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mack (NYSE:CLI) by 18,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corporation Plc Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:AMRN).