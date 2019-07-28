As Control4 Ord (CTRL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Globeflex Capital LP Has Cut Holding; Tiger Eye Capital Stake in Anthem (ANTM) Has Boosted by $2.31 Million

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Control4 Ord (CTRL) by 44.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 48,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,597 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 110,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Control4 Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $639.39M market cap company. It closed at $23.86 lastly. It is down 1.41% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRL News: 23/04/2018 – Control4 Appoints JD Ellis, General Counsel; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Control4; 03/05/2018 – Control4 1Q EPS 4c; 08/05/2018 – Control4 Unveils Certified Showrooms in 140 Locations Worldwide; 02/04/2018 – Control4 Breaks Industry Record with Most CE Pro Quest for Quality Award Wins; 03/05/2018 – Control4 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 30c-Adj EPS 34c; 07/03/2018 Control4 Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Mar. 14-15; 03/05/2018 – Control4 Sees 2Q Rev $67M-$69M; 03/05/2018 – Control4 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 03/05/2018 – Control4 1Q Rev $59.1M

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 46,719 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41M, up from 38,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.98. About 1.12M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 40,452 shares to 43,552 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Echo Global Logistics Ord (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 39,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Quintiles Transnational Holdings Ord.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold CTRL shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 7.41% less from 22.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 233,451 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 12,116 are owned by Lincluden Limited. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 612,700 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 288,651 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 5,770 shares. Pnc Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Geode Limited Liability stated it has 344,294 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De owns 648,713 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Da Davidson & owns 17,830 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 10,344 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 46,565 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Rech Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0% of its portfolio in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Fund Mngmt Sa invested in 15,800 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $90,999 activity.

Analysts await Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 41.38% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.29 per share. CTRL’s profit will be $4.56 million for 35.09 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Control4 Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,600.00% EPS growth.

