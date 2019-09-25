As Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR) Valuation Declined, Columbia Pacific Advisors Has Lifted Its Position by $2.28 Million; As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Sir Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR) by 242.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc bought 119,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 169,250 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24 million, up from 49,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc/Ok for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 3.04 million shares traded or 11.08% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 13/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $68; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Continental Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 65.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 188,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 99,337 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.28M, down from 287,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 1.43M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold CLR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 66.73 million shares or 7.77% less from 72.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 445 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman And Company. Macroview Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 82 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.02% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com holds 27,858 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Int Llp accumulated 152,607 shares. Amp Limited reported 24,305 shares. Stifel Fincl owns 7,767 shares. 346,507 are owned by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. Cwm Ltd Liability Co accumulated 18,578 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested in 0.01% or 10,708 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Panagora Asset holds 0% or 12,202 shares. Heartland Advisors Inc reported 165,685 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. 64,577 are held by Beddow Mgmt Inc.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.51 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $39,880 was bought by McNabb John T II.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $29.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE) by 18,000 shares to 2,254 shares, valued at $43,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat: BP Positions Itself for Shale Patch Bargain Hunt – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – General Motors, Airlines Fall Premarket, Energy Stocks Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oil Stocks Are Falling Back Down to Earth Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0.12% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Boston Advsr Ltd owns 1,900 shares. Texas-based Chilton Capital has invested 0.15% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Glenmede Tru Communications Na stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Ls Advsr Lc reported 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Two Sigma Secs Limited Com holds 0.01% or 3,882 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd has 132,426 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. General Amer Com invested 1.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 42,476 shares. Frontier Inv Management Co stated it has 600,258 shares. Landscape Cap Management Lc reported 3,041 shares. National Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 5,365 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 480 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0.05% or 139,602 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 32,033 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.70M for 14.76 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Oil CEOs Are Taking a Wait-and-See Approach After Attack Sends Crude Prices Soaring – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pioneer Natural has 10 more years of drilling its best inventory, CEO says – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pioneer Natural Resources: The Downturn Continues – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Slumped 10% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.