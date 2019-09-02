As Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR) Stock Price Declined, Columbia Pacific Advisors Lowered by $1.20 Million Its Position; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Capital Investment Counsel Cut Position by $383,840

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX PUBLICATION; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees Potential to Increase Return on Capital Employed to About 15% by 2025; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR) by 35.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 27,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 49,415 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, down from 76,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc/Ok for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 2.37M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY RISING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR CRUDE; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $68; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $39.52 million activity. 93,000 shares were bought by Hamm Harold, worth $3.97M.

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 36.67% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.9 per share. CLR’s profit will be $210.61 million for 12.81 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.39% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oil Struggles As Markets Rocked By Trade War – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “StockBeat: BP Positions Itself for Shale Patch Bargain Hunt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Reviewing Continental Resources – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Rebounds After Economic Data Dampens Recession Fears – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8 are owned by Alphamark Advsrs Llc. Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp holds 333,631 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank accumulated 20,624 shares. Cambrian Capital Ltd Partnership holds 6.14% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 96,050 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 129,649 shares in its portfolio. Ranger Inv Mngmt L P, Texas-based fund reported 1,305 shares. 38,315 are owned by Envestnet Asset Incorporated. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Ltd accumulated 32,550 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 183,705 shares. Agf Invs accumulated 58,176 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Utd Service Automobile Association invested in 0% or 13,216 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 3.24M shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 24,817 shares. Da Davidson & accumulated 0.01% or 8,904 shares. Qs Invsts Llc holds 0% or 8,410 shares in its portfolio.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $43.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iraq, Exxon still in talks over mega project – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Exxon Mobil vs. BP – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.