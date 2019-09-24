As Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR) Stock Declined, Columbia Pacific Advisors Raised Holding by $2.28 Million; As Hcp (HCP) Share Value Rose, Holder Heitman Real Estate Securities Decreased Stake by $3.07 Million

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR) by 242.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc bought 119,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 169,250 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24 million, up from 49,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc/Ok for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.05. About 2.32 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C; 13/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $68; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 98,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.15M, down from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 2.12 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HCP at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Since May 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.51 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $39,880 was made by McNabb John T II on Wednesday, June 5.

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HCP’s profit will be $211.17M for 20.38 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

