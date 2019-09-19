As Continental Resources I (CLR) Share Price Declined, Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Lifted Stake; General Dynamics (GD) Market Value Rose While Pure Financial Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Continental Resources I (CLR) by 215.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 66,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 97,358 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10 million, up from 30,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Continental Resources I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $33.52. About 1.58M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Continental Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Pure Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 43.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc bought 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 7,593 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 5,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $188. About 1.03M shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Dividend to 93c Vs. 84c; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SEES DELIVERIES OF G600 BEGINNING IN 2019; 23/03/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded Contract to Synchronize U.S. Army Geospatial Technology Systems; 24/04/2018 – blacq: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. def; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE TO GAAP EPS IN THIRD QUARTER; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Completes Acquisition Of CSRA; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms General Dynamics at ‘A’; Removes Negative Watch; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold CLR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 66.73 million shares or 7.77% less from 72.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wesbanco Comml Bank holds 0.04% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 17,041 shares. 8 are held by Alphamark Advsrs Ltd. 207,626 are owned by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Limited Liability Corporation holds 113,955 shares. Blackrock owns 4.52M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Usca Ria Limited Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 6,450 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Delphi Mngmt Ma holds 20,761 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). 43,000 were accumulated by Caxton Assoc Lp. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.04% or 73,320 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Inv Management Limited Liability Company owns 214 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.21% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Dupont Capital holds 0.03% or 33,779 shares in its portfolio. Commerce Retail Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.51 million activity. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider McNabb John T II bought $39,880.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Slightly Lower as Fed Meeting Kicks Off – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oil Stock Rally Triggers Technical Sell Signal – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “If High Oil Prices Stick Around, Consider E&P ETFs – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – General Motors, Airlines Fall Premarket, Energy Stocks Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $18.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 9,113 shares to 122,298 shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 10,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,409 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $557.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 7,241 shares to 471,459 shares, valued at $41.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FTY) by 8,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,373 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS).