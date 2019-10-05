As Continental Resources (CLR) Stock Value Declined, Chicago Equity Partners Has Lowered Its Position by $554,190; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shares Rose While Wedgewood Partners Has Trimmed Position by $25.86 Million

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 140,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 520,293 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.12 million, down from 660,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $229.4. About 1.37M shares traded or 25.74% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 51.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 13,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 12,330 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $519,000, down from 25,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 5.95M shares traded or 110.46% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 13/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $68; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 36.67% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.9 per share. CLR’s profit will be $210.14M for 12.65 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.39% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.51 million activity. Shares for $39,880 were bought by McNabb John T II.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Natural plans to show financial discipline after Saudi attack – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Continental Resources, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CLR) 10% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “25 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Continental Resources Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – General Motors, Airlines Fall Premarket, Energy Stocks Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3,395 shares to 5,395 shares, valued at $842,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 39,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,895 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold CLR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 66.73 million shares or 7.77% less from 72.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waratah Capital has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Rmb Lc invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Moreover, River And Mercantile Asset Llp has 0.43% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 621,244 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Regions Fincl Corp has 27,314 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Sit Inv Associate reported 34,250 shares stake. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp holds 0% or 13,046 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 9,831 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 7,372 shares. Ameriprise invested in 89,655 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.01% or 368,703 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Technology, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 16,200 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Shell Asset has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72M for 47.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Large-Cap Healthcare Stocks Recently Hitting All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Edwards Lifesciences Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Edwards Lifesciences: A Med-Tech Stock Staying Strong For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Edwards Lifesciences Stock Is Jumping Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.