As Continental Resources (CLR) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Tortoise Capital Advisors Decreased Its Holding; As Tjx Cos Com New (TJX) Market Value Rose, Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Raised Position by $3.32 Million

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc Com New (TJX) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 63,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 964,815 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.02M, up from 900,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.29. About 4.07M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 27,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The hedge fund held 215,902 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.09M, down from 243,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 5.95 million shares traded or 110.46% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc; 05/04/2018 – Continental Resources boosts CEO Hamm’s pay 38 pct in 2017; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker Cap Inc accumulated 205,110 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa owns 0.17% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 18,879 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 250,426 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Blair William & Il stated it has 187,802 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt Ltd has 0.07% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 212,139 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt reported 56,525 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Hemenway Tru Communication Ltd Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership reported 6,167 shares. 710,709 were accumulated by Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corp. Miller Invest Management LP holds 9,214 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett Limited Com holds 1.95M shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.17% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 233,863 shares. Marco reported 0.12% stake. 921,763 were reported by Fifth Third Bancshares.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Incorpor by 326,577 shares to 41,533 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 7,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 744,489 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.51 million activity. 1,000 shares valued at $39,880 were bought by McNabb John T II on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold CLR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 66.73 million shares or 7.77% less from 72.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Gp, Iowa-based fund reported 8,233 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.05% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Bessemer Grp owns 21,595 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 215,902 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Ohio-based Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Chicago Equity Prns Limited Co reported 12,330 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset accumulated 0% or 42,872 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp has 753 shares. Point72 Asset LP holds 0.12% or 539,513 shares in its portfolio. 263,608 are held by Citigroup Incorporated. Bokf Na reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 14,623 shares. Moody State Bank Trust Division stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Exane Derivatives owns 34 shares.