As Continental Resources (CLR) Share Value Declined, Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Raised by $431,552 Its Holding; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Wade G W & Has Boosted Position by $600,387 as Market Value Rose

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 9,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 180,741 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, up from 170,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.22% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $28.94. About 2.77 million shares traded or 12.80% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY RISING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR CRUDE; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR)

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 5,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 160,898 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.72M, up from 155,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 2.39 million shares traded or 40.23% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Waste Management Inc (WM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Company Pa accumulated 360,888 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.13% or 75,849 shares in its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Lc owns 0.04% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 6,297 shares. Ballentine Partners Limited stated it has 3,776 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 3,833 shares stake. Ameritas Invest Partners invested in 0.04% or 8,210 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability accumulated 2.30 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Co has 46,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Blair William & Com Il holds 25,791 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corporation invested in 63 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.69% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Lc has 0.68% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2.91M shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 369 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.12% or 389,381 shares.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 43,474 shares to 75,483 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 4,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,565 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4,662 shares to 92,371 shares, valued at $9.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 6,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,594 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $78.84 million activity. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider McNabb John T II bought $39,880.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.04% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0% or 70,752 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Raymond James & stated it has 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Commerce Bancorporation holds 6,161 shares. 822,043 are held by Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Co. 8 were reported by Alphamark Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Carroll has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 111,677 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Old West Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.91% or 55,993 shares in its portfolio. Credit Capital Invests Lc has 1.54% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 32,000 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn reported 0.21% stake.