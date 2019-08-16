As Continental Resources (CLR) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Mitchell Group Has Raised Its Holding; Camden Natl (CAC) Market Value Rose While Fmr Lowered Stake by $8.37 Million

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $29.34. About 493,490 shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY RISING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR CRUDE; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $68; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Camden Natl Corp (CAC) by 14.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 204,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.02% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.84 million, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Camden Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $651.81M market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $42.3. About 5,050 shares traded. Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) has risen 0.36% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Camden National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAC); 23/03/2018 Camden National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Camden National Total Assets Were $4.1 Billion at March 31; 27/03/2018 – Camden National Corporation’s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 24/04/2018 – CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL INTEREST INCOME $35.3 MLN VS $32.4 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Camden National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.82; 24/04/2018 – Camden National 1Q EPS 82c

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $78.84 million activity. McNabb John T II bought $39,880 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Wednesday, June 5.

