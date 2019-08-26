As Continental Resources (CLR) Share Price Declined, Mitchell Group Has Increased Its Stake by $2.44 Million; Autozone (AZO) Stock Rose While James Investment Research Trimmed by $619,520 Its Holding

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 605 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 695 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712,000, down from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $1066.87. About 157,254 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 2.08 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 12.27 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

