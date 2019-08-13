As Continental Resources (CLR) Market Valuation Declined, Wells Fargo & Company Cut Its Position; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Holder Jag Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $2.35 Million

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 1,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 13,785 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.55M, down from 15,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $882.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $22.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1784.92. About 2.91M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Can Amazon cut insurers out of primary care?; 22/04/2018 – Clothing retailers, beware. Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year. via @cnbctech; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Widens War With Walmart for Low-Income Shoppers; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST JEFF; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon on Monday; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS to offer Chico’s Brand Apparel and Accessories on Amazon; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Coupe gives Yorkshire the lead over Amazon of Seattle; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus weighs new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is interested in developing technologies targeted to aging populations

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 54.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 111,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 95,049 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, down from 206,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $30.06. About 2.84M shares traded or 17.87% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS; 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY RISING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR CRUDE

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Impact Advsr Ltd has 3.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,254 shares. Brown Advisory has 470,991 shares for 2.38% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest Inc accumulated 52,707 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 1.57% or 714,607 shares. Plante Moran Finance Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,076 shares. Clarkston Llc holds 0.03% or 554 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 2.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 940,620 shares. Town Country Bancshares Company Dba First Bankers Company holds 0.16% or 189 shares in its portfolio. Financial Advisory Service owns 1,415 shares. Moreover, Lifeplan Financial Grp Inc has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 30 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Co stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stoneridge Partners Ltd Co owns 7,032 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 0.49% or 766 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Investment reported 4.6% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lafayette holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 159 shares.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 23,785 shares to 157,962 shares, valued at $20.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 127,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.17 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 51,525 shares to 256,817 shares, valued at $51.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 23,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Fds (MLPX).

