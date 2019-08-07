As Continental Resources (CLR) Market Valuation Declined, Mitchell Group Has Boosted by $2.44 Million Its Holding; Autozone (AZO) Holder Riverhead Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $433,152

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 423 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 3,441 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 3,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $19.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1082.26. About 230,617 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.46. About 4.96M shares traded or 108.53% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $78.84 million activity. $3.97M worth of stock was bought by Hamm Harold on Thursday, May 16.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil (NYSE:COG) by 104,240 shares to 132,130 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI) by 24,003 shares to 80,764 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.