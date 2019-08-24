As Continental Resources (CLR) Market Valuation Declined, Encompass Capital Advisors Upped Its Position; Shareholder Timucuan Asset Management Has Upped Hexcel (HXL) Holding

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 148.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The hedge fund held 1.77M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.35M, up from 711,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $28.76. About 2.45 million shares traded or 0.18% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 05/04/2018 – Continental Resources boosts CEO Hamm’s pay 38 pct in 2017; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY RISING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR CRUDE; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hexcel Corporation (HXL) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 7,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hexcel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $80.12. About 515,459 shares traded or 1.94% up from the average. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/03/2018 Hexcel and Arkema Join Forces in Thermoplastic Composite Solutions for Aerospace; 28/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $74 TARGET PRICE; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.96 TO $3.10; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Sales $2.10B-$2.20B; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 1.66 million shares to 6.63M shares, valued at $55.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Energy Svcs Inc by 1.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 862,056 shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisers Limited has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 238,502 shares. 22,543 were accumulated by Fifth Third National Bank & Trust. Argent Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 14,085 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 16,100 shares. Artemis Inv Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Co reported 153,697 shares stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Moreover, Ci Invs Inc has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 47,712 shares. Bridgeway Management holds 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 7,000 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Deprince Race And Zollo holds 0.01% or 7,650 shares. Walleye Trading Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Bbva Compass Fincl Bank Inc has 0.05% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Nomura Incorporated stated it has 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $39.52 million activity. $1.50M worth of stock was bought by Hamm Harold on Thursday, June 6.