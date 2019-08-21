As Continental Res Com (CLR) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Reaves W H & Company Lowered Position; As Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Value Rose, Winslow Capital Management Has Increased Holding

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Continental Res Inc Com (CLR) by 32.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 21,200 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $949,000, down from 31,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Continental Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $30.59. About 1.36M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 295,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 3.47 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349.10M, up from 3.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $126.05. About 1.60M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cms Energy Corp Com (NYSE:CMS) by 205,525 shares to 947,348 shares, valued at $52.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kansas City Southn Ind Com (NYSE:KSU) by 36,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,617 shares, and has risen its stake in South Jersey Ind (NYSE:SJI).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $39.52 million activity. $34.01 million worth of stock was bought by Hamm Harold on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,525 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Co has 0.05% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). National Bank & Trust Of America De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Argent Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Encompass Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 1.77 million shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 7,536 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Ranger Inv Mgmt LP has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 83,091 shares. Washington-based Parametric Port Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Insur Tx holds 88,355 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Hrt Fincl Ltd Com reported 9,186 shares. Fincl Advisory Group Inc has 4,720 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Ltd Partnership accumulated 456,565 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 15,234 shares. Signaturefd Ltd owns 337 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Delaware reported 3,697 shares stake. Palisade Cap Management Limited Nj invested in 90,529 shares or 0.29% of the stock. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp invested in 132,834 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 48,450 shares. 17,940 are owned by Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Fruth Inv Mgmt accumulated 2,000 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd stated it has 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 8.13M are owned by Fmr Limited Liability Com. Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C accumulated 0.58% or 1.21 million shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 3,796 shares. Chesley Taft & Assoc Limited Liability Co has 0.2% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 23,955 shares. Pinnacle accumulated 3,354 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Da Davidson & reported 42,016 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 66,453 shares to 2.54 million shares, valued at $628.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 15,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 864,699 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).