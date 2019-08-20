As Continental Building Product (CBPX) Market Value Declined, Holder Polaris Capital Management Has Raised Position; Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Share Value Declined While Brookfield Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Continental Building Product (CBPX) by 50.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 141,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 94,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Continental Building Product for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $833.21M market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.02. About 156,648 shares traded. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX); 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 2.58 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The hedge fund held 8.26 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.77 million, down from 10.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.55. About 538,055 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold CBPX shares while 52 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 0.73% less from 34.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Global Investors (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 284,713 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 474,623 shares. Principal Financial Gru has 0% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Qs Lc accumulated 84,593 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 129 shares. Icon Advisers reported 18,400 shares stake. Raymond James Assocs holds 0% or 9,560 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd invested in 329,669 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Metropolitan Life New York has 0% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 6,402 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company stated it has 16,082 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Seizert Capital Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 89,927 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0% or 51,295 shares.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc (Us Shares) by 297,527 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $220.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xerox Corp by 56,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30M shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD).

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 6.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $99.81M for 12.70 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.23% negative EPS growth.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 243,346 shares to 3.29M shares, valued at $199.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 3.72M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 0.11% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Wells Fargo & Company Mn stated it has 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% stake. Dupont Capital Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 368,234 shares. Amer Intll Gp owns 1.10 million shares. Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Scout Invests stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Honeywell Intll owns 300,340 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Frontier Capital Mgmt Co Lc has 6.76M shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Oberweis Asset Mgmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 78,168 shares. Invesco Limited holds 3.80M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.3% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 121,403 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Menta Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.53% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Weiss Multi invested in 1.43% or 5.93M shares.

