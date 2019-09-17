As Continental Bldg Prods (CBPX) Valuation Declined, Gratia Capital Has Increased by $1.79 Million Its Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Held by Roof Eidam & Maycock

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (CBPX) by 237.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 68,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 98,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60 million, up from 29,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Continental Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $929.99M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.81. About 210,379 shares traded. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX); 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 290.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 11,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 15,713 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, up from 4,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.33. About 16.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold CBPX shares while 54 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 33.02 million shares or 4.54% less from 34.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 104,781 are held by Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 5,082 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication New York has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Pnc Gru reported 12,300 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 6,551 shares. Art Advisors Llc holds 0.02% or 16,300 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 2,053 shares. Polaris Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 141,800 shares. The California-based Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.31% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Legal General Group Public Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Moreover, Alps Advsr Incorporated has 0% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 14,293 shares. Principal Fin Group Incorporated invested in 24,857 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Co reported 2,872 shares stake.

