As Continental Bldg Prods (CBPX) Stock Value Declined, Bbt Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $500,376; Chilton Capital Management Increases Holding in Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 3,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 35,719 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63 million, up from 32,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $364.18. About 385,422 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 08/04/2018 – Investigators From Northrop Grumman and U.S. Government Wrapping Up Probes; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 16/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Presenting at Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21, EST. $3.65; 08/04/2018 – Probes Point to Northrop Grumman Errors in January Spy-Satellite Failure; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Cash Used in Operating Activities $237M; 25/04/2018 – NOC SEES FY EPS $15.40 TO $15.65, SAW $15 TO $15.25; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests – source [23:08 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 EPS $15.00-$15.25

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (CBPX) by 64.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 20,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 11,512 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 32,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Continental Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $824.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.77. About 308,748 shares traded or 39.18% up from the average. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX); 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold CBPX shares while 52 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 0.73% less from 34.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Invest Advsr invested in 32,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 57,334 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 0.01% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Wellington Gru Llp reported 39,693 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 51,295 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 33,084 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 2.79M shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com owns 4,705 shares. Bbt Management Lc invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 27,540 shares. Ftb Advsrs owns 129 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Co The holds 24,077 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 28,573 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp reported 13,394 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.17% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,812 shares. The Colorado-based Centurylink Inv Management Communications has invested 0.26% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 6,905 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp reported 3,944 shares stake. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). 11,497 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. First City Capital Mgmt reported 0.85% stake. Moreover, City Com has 0% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Macnealy Hoover Invest Management has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company stated it has 24,126 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fil Ltd owns 0.07% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 157,130 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). First Citizens Bancshares & Com holds 4,129 shares. Lmr Llp holds 1,349 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

