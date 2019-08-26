As Continental Bldg Prods (CBPX) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Shaker Investments Trimmed Position; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Maintains Holding in Epam Sys (EPAM)

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 8,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 58,113 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83B, up from 49,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $7.26 during the last trading session, reaching $188.24. About 468,507 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (CBPX) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 16,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 29,938 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, down from 46,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Continental Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $837.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $24.14. About 393,990 shares traded or 78.73% up from the average. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX); 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold CBPX shares while 52 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 0.73% less from 34.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 46,628 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.04% or 44,597 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 57,334 shares. Skylands Ltd Co reported 19,200 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Llc reported 74,401 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 59,756 shares. State Street invested in 0% or 752,452 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 48,433 shares. 110 were reported by Glenmede Trust Na. Ami Investment Mngmt invested in 0.69% or 53,034 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp owns 13,294 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Icon Advisers Co owns 18,400 shares. Moreover, Voya Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX).

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3,800 shares to 6,600 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 35,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guess Inc Com Usd0 01 (NYSE:GES) by 24,232 shares to 44,211 shares, valued at $866.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,665 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 1.24% or 183,055 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 5,098 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 16,779 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jane Street Lc owns 4,575 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 2.66M shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 507,689 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Navellier & Assocs Inc reported 0.8% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). 220,914 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 41,201 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt holds 0.17% or 6,493 shares in its portfolio. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd has 0.93% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). First Personal Fin Service holds 190 shares. Signaturefd Ltd holds 0.01% or 366 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has 2.30 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.