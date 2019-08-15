As Continental Bldg Prods (CBPX) Share Price Declined, Spark Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake by $1.03 Million; Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Holds Holding in Carnival (CCL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 19.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 212,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.12M, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.15. About 1.11M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: “Carnival for the Kids” starts Tuesday, continues through Sunday; 09/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN ADDITION, CARNIVAL PLC MAY FROM TIME TO TIME SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 12/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 05/03/2018 – World-Renowned Wine Critic James Suckling Named Holland America Line’s New Wine Curator; 22/04/2018 – DJ CARNIVAL CORP PAIRED CTF, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCL); 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL BOOSTS QUARTERLY DIV 11% TO 50C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 03/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71.5 FROM $70; 30/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Calendar of Events for Virgin Islands Carnival 2018; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, @CarnivalPLC CEO tells @JimCramer; 11/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Opening snapshot: in the red

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (CBPX) by 32.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 43,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 174,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 131,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Continental Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $813.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.45. About 41,253 shares traded. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rdl Financial invested in 0.6% or 17,256 shares. Piedmont Advsrs Inc accumulated 69,675 shares. Peddock Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 688 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 44,766 shares. West Oak Cap Lc owns 500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Lc invested in 5,165 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Management Limited Co, a Delaware-based fund reported 186,200 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Co holds 2.80M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa accumulated 17,992 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Howe Rusling has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Atria Invs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). The Ohio-based Dean Associate has invested 0.2% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Two Sigma Securities Llc, a New York-based fund reported 10,281 shares. Eagle Glob Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 33,458 shares.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $24.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 7,655 shares to 354,385 shares, valued at $19.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWW) by 32,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,341 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. Shares for $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold CBPX shares while 52 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 0.73% less from 34.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest Technology Incorporated reported 13,932 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 27,540 shares. Hsbc Holdg Pcl invested in 0% or 48,265 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na stated it has 110 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Mercantile holds 0.02% or 4,265 shares in its portfolio. Gratia Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.77% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Alps Advisors has 0% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Westwood Holding holds 0.33% or 1.30M shares. State Street stated it has 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.12% or 63,110 shares. Ajo LP holds 0% or 25,816 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Comml Bank Tru, a Iowa-based fund reported 204 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 401,098 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc reported 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Paloma Prtnrs Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 9,934 shares.