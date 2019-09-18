As Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Stock Price Rose, Black Diamond Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; Citizens Financial Group Ord (CFG) Shareholder Everence Capital Management Cut Stake by $509,915

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 490.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 2.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 2.77 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.51 million, up from 468,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.64M market cap company. It closed at $3.58 lastly. It is down 14.78% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group Ord (CFG) by 46.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 14,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 17,060 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $603,000, down from 31,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citizens Financial Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 2.95M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 09/03/2018 – Dir Landy Gifts 383 Of Citizens Financial Services Inc; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Participate in the Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2018; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 28/04/2018 – Citizens Bank and Military Warriors Support Foundation Present Home to Gold Star Family; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.53 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.63 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold CPSS shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.42% more from 10.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Denali Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Citigroup invested in 0.01% or 2.00 million shares. Continental Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 778,505 shares. Renaissance Ltd Com invested in 352,909 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 18,178 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Northern Corporation accumulated 34,848 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 90,124 shares. Brandywine Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt accumulated 889,950 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Blackrock stated it has 759,535 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated reported 3,925 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests – GlobeNewswire” on May 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS) CEO Charles Bradley on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “CPS Announces $243.5 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CPS to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $486,750 activity.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54M and $604.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Ord (NYSE:CVS) by 6,380 shares to 36,961 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machines Ord (NYSE:IBM) by 2,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Edison Ord (NYSE:ED).

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.68M for 9.38 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold CFG shares while 191 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 411.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 416.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Asset Limited Company holds 387,500 shares or 2.54% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Palouse Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 161,294 shares or 2.05% of the stock. Polar Cap Llp owns 250,392 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.1% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Chevy Chase Hldgs invested in 382,754 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt has 0.38% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 106,471 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability owns 62,550 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com has invested 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0.02% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Schroder Invest Management reported 2.44M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 2,074 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 0.01% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 49,712 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0.01% or 49,706 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resources reported 0.38% stake.