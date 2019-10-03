As Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Share Price Rose, Black Diamond Capital Management Increased Position by $6.89 Million; Lonestar Capital Management Position in Symantec (SYMC) Has Lowered by $5.60 Million

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 490.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 2.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 2.77 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.51M, up from 468,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 241 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 14.78% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 266,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 289,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29 million, down from 555,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.47. About 998,412 shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec provides a little more clarity on internal probe; 11/05/2018 – Zamansky LLC Investigates Symantec (SYMC) and its Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Posts Smaller Loss But Discloses Internal Investigation; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE HAS RETAINED INDEPENDENT COUNSEL AND OTHER ADVISORS TO ASSIST IT IN ITS INVESTIGATION; 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers – SYMC; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 39C; 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remai; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. – SYMC; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO HOST A CALL TO PROVIDE MORE INFO ON INVESTIGATION; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers

More notable recent Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CPS to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “CPS Announces $254.4 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization – GlobeNewswire” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Consumer Portfolio Services’ (CPSS) CEO Charles Bradley on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS) CEO Charles Bradley on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.53 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.63 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 10 investors sold CPSS shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.42% more from 10.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Black Diamond Management Ltd Liability invested in 2.77M shares or 12.14% of the stock. Acadian Asset Limited Liability stated it has 18,178 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 889,950 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 10,696 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Denali Advisors Lc holds 550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 28,515 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Brandywine Global Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 7,177 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 0% or 90,124 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 1.83M shares. 34,848 are owned by Northern Trust. Morgan Stanley reported 168,113 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 2.00 million shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has 0% invested in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS).

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) by 910,000 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 230,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Ezcorp Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 0.03% or 88,914 shares. Principal Group Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 907,362 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 11,867 shares. Korea Inv holds 0.02% or 257,400 shares in its portfolio. Axa reported 2.26 million shares. Clean Yield, Vermont-based fund reported 19,524 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). United Service Automobile Association owns 366,673 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Co owns 748,371 shares. Kenmare Capital holds 65,842 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mgmt owns 5,511 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Associate Limited accumulated 12,409 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ci Investments has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Jefferies Grp Ltd reported 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $197.77 million for 18.34 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Broadcom: Chip Demand Has Bottomed Out and Might Stay Low for Awhile – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Symantec Tumbled Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Get Rid of Symantec (SYMC) Now? – Nasdaq” on May 17, 2018. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Symantec Stock Fell 22.6% in May – The Motley Fool” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Open Letter To CEO Of Symantec: Please Don’t Sell Out LifeLock To Private Equity; Also, Looking Into Next Week – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 08, 2019.